CHICAGO (CBS) — Round one of the Masters at the iconic Augusta National is underway, but before the pros teed up, some stars of the future took the course last weekend including one local up-and-comer.

CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke reports on Lilian She’s bright future.

Nine-year-old Lilian She might be small, but the fourth grader from Buffalo Grove hits a big drive.

“I think I’m the best at driver because I’ve always been practicing my driver,” said Lilian who averages around 155 yards on her drives.

Lilian first teed up at five years old. She’s won two tournaments in Illinois and was runner-up twice in U.S. Kids National Tournaments. Her coach noticed her talent and poise early on.

“Usually I don’t take on five-year-olds, but she was pretty advanced in what she could mentally handle. She pretty attentive for her age which is kind of rare for that age, but pretty special at the same time,” said coach Kiel Alderink

Donning her worn out, lucky purple shoes, Lilian advanced through local and regional qualifying to make it to the national Drive, Chip, and Putt contest at Augusta this past weekend.

Lilian finished seventh out of ten in her age group.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity because very few kids can go there,” she said. “I think being one out of thousands of people that tried is amazing. To think I had an opportunity that every golfer’s dream is, to be out there, is just amazing.”