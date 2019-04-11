CHICAGO (CBS) — Signal problems near Union Station have caused significant delays for Metra BNSF Railway line trains during the Thursday morning rush.

Inbound and outbound BNSF trains were halted near Union Station at 7:45 a.m., due to a signal problem.

Trains began moving again a short time later, but Metra said they were being “talked through to proceed safely into the station.”

Trains must be talked through to proceed safely into the station. Delays will stack up as trains wait to proceed. https://t.co/zqzAO5FWt7 — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) April 11, 2019

As a result, delays were expected to stack up Thursday morning.

According to Metra’s website, BNSF Railway line trains were experiencing delays of up to 41 minutes.

Amtrak, which owns Union Station, said the signal problems ere the result of a “brief loss of commercial power feed from ComEd,” but said the problem lasted only for about 10 minutes, and has been fixed. Amtrak expected the Metra delays would be resolved “pretty quickly.”