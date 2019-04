Chicago (CBS) — Lapharis Moore, 12, has been reported missing from the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

He is missing from the 10700 block of South State Street. He was last seen April 4 at 7:30 a.m.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South SVU at 312-747-8274.