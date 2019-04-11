CHICAGO (CBS) — R. Kelly’s brother Bruce never passed his younger sibling when bother were inside Cook County Jail this year.

“I’m praying,” he said. “I’m praying for my brother.”

It’s where he still sits awaiting trial for possession of a stolen vehicle, but his brother is on his mind.

“This hurt,” Bruce said of his brother’s arrest. “It hurt my soul.”

Bruce Kelly said he hasn’t talked to his brother since taking legal action against the singer in 2015 for unpaid wages.

“I worked right beside this guy since 1990. Officially working for him. Videos, I mean I was his personal assistant, road manager,” Bruce said.

He said he didn’t see any conduct from his brother involving young women that concerned him.

“Not young women, but women in general, yes. Robert, he used to keep a lot of things from me. He did. But I can’t say that I’d seen him with young women. Maybe younger than him, but not underage,” Bruce said.

Robert Kelly is now charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four alleged victims, three of whom are underage.

“I just don’t believe that these charges are true,” Bruce said. “I don’t believe these women are being truthful. I don’t. The thing is the prosecutors in a lot of cases file charges and don’t have the proof, and they know they don’t have proof.”

Bruce acknowledges his brother often told women what to do and where they could and couldn’t go but blames it on not wanting various girlfriends to see each other.

“I believe that Robert has an addiction, a sexual addiction” Bruce said. “And he really needs to get counseling help.”

Kelly hopes to beat the charges against him and get out of jail. He also hopes to mend fences with his famous brother, who continues to have impromptu performances while waiting for his trial to begin.

“I would hug him and tell him that I love him,” Bruce said. “And that I don’t care about the money. I just want us to get our affairs in order.”

Bruce Kelly’s trial begins April 29. R. Kelly is scheduled to be back in criminal court on May 7.