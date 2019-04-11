CHICAGO (CBS) — A new video highlights the dangers of drivers not following Scott’s Law in Illinois, after 16 state troopers have been struck by motorists who failed to slow down or move over for squad cars that had stopped on highways with their emergency lights flashing.

Scott’s Law requires drivers to slow down, and move over one lane if possible, when they are approaching an emergency vehicle that has stopped on the roadway with its flashing lights activated.

So far this year, 16 Illinois State Police troopers have been struck, three of them fatally, after drivers failed to obey Scott’s Law.

“All it takes is one person not paying attention, texting, not yielding that full lane, and tragedy can occur,” Lake County Sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s office has produced a video showing their officers enforcing Scott’s Law, and showing the right way and wrong way to approach an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road with its flashing lights on.

The sheriff’s office typically sends a backup officer when someone has been pulled over, to enforce Scott’s Law should another driver fail to pull over or slow down.

Police noted Scott’s Law does not cover only police or fire vehicles, but any vehicle with rotating or flashing lights, such as construction vehicles or tow trucks.