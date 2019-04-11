CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges are expected Thursday against a man accused of stabbing two teenagers, and sexually assaulting one of them, during a home invasion in Sleepy Hollow.

Authorities will discuss the case following a bond hearing at 8:30 a.m.

Police said, around 12:30 p.m. Monday, a man entered a home on the 900 block of Saratoga Parkway through an open front door. He attacked, sexually assaulted, and stabbed a 19-year-old woman who was home; and stabbed her 17-year-old brother, who tried to defend her.

After the attack, the teens went down the street to a neighbor’s home to call police.

Their attacker went to another nearby house, where he fought with two people before fleeing north on foot.

Police caught up with the man, and subdued him with a Taser.

“What we are looking at this is a home invasion with a sexual assault. and possibly because of the attacks possibly attempted murder. That will be up to our state’s attorney to approve charges. We may have a lot more charges than that because this actually encompassed six different scenes,” Sleepy Hollow Police Chief James Linane said.

Police said the attacker has a criminal record. Kane County prosecutors will discuss the charges after the suspect’s bond hearing. Police and prosecutors have not yet released his name, or the charges he’s facing.