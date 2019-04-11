(AP/CBS) — University of Chicago Medicine has announced that a $9 million donation will help expand trauma care to help children and their families recover by going beyond just medical treatment to include things like psychiatric counseling.

The donation came from two philanthropic foundations.

It said in a statement that the Ellen & Ronald Block Family Foundation and the Hassenfeld Family Foundation made the donation. It said that the thinking behind existing and expanding programs is that “trauma caused by violence is best treated holistically.”

The investment comes nearly one year since the trauma center’s opening last May.

From May of last year until March, it has cared for about 3,000 trauma patients.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.