CHICAGO (CBS) — Already facing federal charges himself, Ald. Edward Burke has been caught up in another scandal, as federal prosecutors have charged a suburban real estate developer with bribing the alderman to get his help arranging for a sign for a retailer that wanted to build on property in Portage Park.

According to a federal grand jury indictment unsealed Friday, Charles Cui, an immigration attorney and real estate developer from Lake Forest, has been charged with federal program bribery, making false statements to the FBI, and two counts of bribery-official misconduct.

Cui, 48, owns property on the 4900 block of West Irving Park Road, and in 2016 was seeking to lease space to a retailer seeking to open shop on the site. The retailer also wanted to use an old pole sign on the site that had become a rusted eyesore.

When Cui went to City Hall to get a permit for the sign, city officials told him the sign hadn’t been used for so long, he could not get a new permit, and the sign had to be taken down, according to the charges.

Cui then went to Burke, and in exchange for a promise to hire Burke’s private law firm for property tax work, the alderman agreed to help Cui get the sign permit. According to the charges, Cui had an agreement with the retail business that, if he could not get the sign permit, he would have to reduce their rent, costing his company about $750,000.

The indictment does not specifically name Burke, but states that Cui approached the 14th Ward alderman who also at the time was chairman of the City Council Finance Committee. Burke himself does not face any new charges in the indictment.

Cui had received $2 million in tax increment financing from the city to redevelop the property on Irving Park Road. The money was payable only after Cui met the conditions for a redevelopment agreement for the Irving Park property, according to the indictment.

Earlier this year, Burke charged with extortion, accused of shaking down the owners of a Burger King franchise seeking to renovate their restaurant in his ward. Burke was forced to resign as Finance Committee chair, but was re-elected in February.

Burke, 75, is accused of using his position as alderman to illegally pressure two executives with a fast food restaurant company to hire his law firm for property tax work. The criminal complaint against Burke also accuses the alderman of asking one of the executives to make a campaign contribution to another politician in exchange for his support for a restaurant renovation project. That unnamed politician was later revealed to be Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle

Federal prosecutors have until May 3 to return an indictment against Burke.