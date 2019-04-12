CHICAGO (CBS)–An 11-year-old girl walking alone Thursday morning on Chicago’s South Side was targeted by a group of men who tried to kidnap her, according to Chicago police.

The girl was walking on the 8400 block of South Exchange Avenue around 8:30 a.m. when three men in a dark gray-colored four-door SUV pulled up next to her, police said.

A man in the front passenger seat opened his door and yelled out to her, asking her to get into the car, police said.

The girl ran to a nearby school and the SUV fled east on 83rd Place, police said.

The men in the SUV were described as black and between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. The passenger who called out to the girl had a mohawk hair style and a mole on his nose, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South Detectives at 312-747-8271

Police offered the following tips if you’re approached by the men: