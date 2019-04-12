CHICAGO (CBS) — High winds will continue in the Chicago area until sunset Friday. Expect frequent gusts up to 45 mph. A wind advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.

As low pressure over Minnesota lifts out of the region Friday night, winds will relax a bit after dark.

Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny with a high of 54.

Sunday will be a chilly day with highs in the upper 30s, and rain mixed with snow is likely. Some accumulation in grassy areas will be possible.

Forecast:

Friday night: Mostly clear, breezy. Low 34

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 54

Sunday: Rain and snow showers. High 39

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 52