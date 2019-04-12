CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois House has approved legislation aimed at helping state police catch shooters who open fire on Chicago area expressways, by requiring upgraded cameras capable of recording license plates.

The state has more than 600 cameras that currently live-stream video of traffic conditions on the expressways, but they can’t record footage.

Illinois State Rep. Thaddeus Jones (D-Calumet City) has proposed legislation that would require the Illinois Department of Transportation to upgrade every highway camera in Cook County, so that it is capable of recording license plates.

The Illinois House approved that measure Thursday by a 109-0 vote, sending the legislation to the Illinois Senate.

The Illinois Expressway Safety Act also is known as the Tamara Clayton Act, named after a postal worker who was shot and killed on Interstate 57 in January. Her killer has not been caught.