CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for a 70-year-old man who may be in need of medical attention.

Dennis Teape is missing from 1400 W. Greenleaf in Rogers Park and was last seen on March 26.

Teape is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or contact Area Central detectives at (312)747-8380.