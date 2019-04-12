



Thousands of Star Wars fans might be letting out a collective Wookie howl at McCormick Place today, as the first trailer for Star Wars Episode IX is expected to debut at the annual fan convention.

The five-day Star Wars Celebration serves as a love letter to fans, filled with exhibits, interactive shows, and announcements about upcoming projects, including Episode IX, and a new TV series “The Mandalorian,” to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service in November.

A specific time for the release of the Episode IX trailer has not been announced, but it’s expected to debut during the Episode IX panel which starts at 11 a.m.

The trailer will reveal the film’s title, and give fans their first look at footage from the final film of the Skywalker family saga.

The panels will be live streamed on StarWars.com and the Star Wars channel on YouTube.

