



A 15-year-old cold case is getting new traction thanks to a social media post.

RELATED Murders That Rocked Gay Community Unsolved After 7 Years; 9 Years Later, New Evidence Arises In Kevin Clewer Murder Case

Kevin Clewer was found fatally stabbed in his Lakeview apartment in 2004.

His family handed out flyers Saturday and encouraged anyone with information to come forward and help solve the crime.

Clewer’s brother posted a message on Facebook recognizing his birthday last week. That got the attention of Cook County Crime Stoppers, which is now offering a $1,000 reward.

Police are looking for a person of interest named “Fernando” who was last seen with Clewer and may know what happened the night of his murder.

The Clewer family maintains a Web site, 4chicagokev.com, in Kevin Clewer’s memory.