Chicago (CBS) — Six people, including two police officers, were injured in a three-car accident in West Garfield Park Saturday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, three cars, including an unmarked police squad car, were involved in an accident in the 4600 block of West Washington Boulevard.

Two police officers were taken to Rush Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Another vehicle had two occupants. One was taken to Stroger Hospital, and one was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. Both were in serious condition.

The third vehicle had two occupants. One was transported to Loretto Hospital and the other was treated at the scene. Both were stabilized.