Chicago (CBS) — A convicted felon out on parole was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with armed robbery, sexual abuse and vehicular hijacking for three separate Near West Side incidents, police said.

Deangelo Suggs, 28, was arrested in the 2400 block of West Gladys Avenue around 2:10 p.m. after Chicago police attempted to perform a street stop on him. After a brief foot chase, Suggs was placed into custody because he was wanted on an active warrant.

Police say Suggs was identified as the suspect that displayed a handgun and ordered a victim to the ground, stealing their property in the 1100 block of West Harrison Street on March 27.

Police also identified Suggs as the suspect that displayed a handgun at two victims in the 1000 block of West Van Buren Street, taking their cell phones on March 21.

Police also identified Suggs as the suspect that held a handgun against a female victim’s head and ordered her to give him her car keys in the 200 block of South Bell Avenue on March 1. He is also suspected of committing aggravated criminal sexual abuse against the victim.

Suggs has been charged with five felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking.

He has previously been charged at least four other times since 2014 for multiple offenses, including criminal trespassing to a vehicle and burglary.

Suggs was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.