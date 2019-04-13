



Caito Foods pre-cut melon products have been recalled after 93 people were sickened by salmonella, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Illinois is among the 16 states where the fruit has been recalled.

NEW SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: 93 people in 9 states linked to pre-cut melon sold at many stores. Don’t eat, serve, or sell recalled melon. Learn more: https://t.co/VfuD4PwmaS pic.twitter.com/z6tYdIRXSA — CDC (@CDCgov) April 13, 2019

The recalled products include pre-cut honeydew melon, fresh cut cantaloupe and fresh cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons. The contaminated products were sold at Kroger, Target, Trader Joes, Walmart and Whole Foods.

The recalled pre-cut melons were packaged in clear, plastic clam-shell containers, according to the CDC. The contaminated melons were produced at the Caito Foods LLC facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a full list of stores and locations as well as corresponding expiration dates impacted by the recall.

“If you cannot determine if pre-cut melon you purchased was produced by Caito Foods LLC, don’t eat it and throw it away,” the CDC advised.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, five cases have been reported in the north-eastern and eastern part of Illinois. This local illnesses started on dates ranging from March, 4 to March, 31.