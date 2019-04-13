Chicago (CBS) — An Oak Park and River Forest High School student on her way to school snapped a photo of the car a man she saw fondling himself was driving earlier this week.

In a message posted on the school’s Facebook page, the school says the female OPRF student was walking to school in the 300 block of North Scoville Avenue when a man in a black Toyota Camry with tinted windows and a temporary license plate pulled up next to her. He then rolled down the window and began fondling himself.

The girl took a picture of the car with her phone and reported the incident to a school resource officer, who is a member of the Oak Park police.

A police report was made, and the incident is under investigation.

No one is in custody.