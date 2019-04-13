  • CBS 2On Air

By Suzanne Le Mignot
CHICAGO (CBS)– This Friday marks the beginning of the Jewish Holiday of Passover.

Ken Raskin, one of the owners of Manny’s Deli, joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio to the explain the holiday and share Manny’s holiday specials.

Raskin said everything at the Passover seder is symbolic and no break products are used.

Manny’s offers traditional Passover meals, some of the dishes include:

  • Matzo Ball Soup
  • Gefilte Fish
  • Chopped Liver
  • Brisket
  • Kishke
  • Matzo Kugel
  • Flowerless Chocolate Cake
  • Coconut Macaroons