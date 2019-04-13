CHICAGO (CBS)– An early morning shooting on the Stevenson Expressway left one driver dead and two passengers wounded.

Illinois State Police responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. and found the victim’s car in a ditch, just south of Cicero.

According to police, three people in the car were shot. The driver died at the scene.

The two passengers were transported to Sinai Hospital; a woman in serious condition and a man in stable condition.

All northbound lanes were shut down and traffic was diverted at Harlem Avenue. All lanes reopened just before 8 a.m.

Since 2016, there have been more than 160 shootings on Illinois expressways.

The state house passed a bill that requires IDOT to install fiber connections to about expressway 60 cameras in Cook County.