CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for two men accused of attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old boy in Chatham.

Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, a 10-year-old was taking out the trash in an alley in the 8200 block of South Perry Avenue when he was approached by two men in a vehicle.

According to Chicago police, one offender exited the vehicle and grabbed the child. The victim was able to escape by running back into his residence.

The child was unharmed, police said.

The offenders were driving an older model, 4-door vehicle. They are described as two men — one 20-30 years old and the other 50-60 years old.

Police released a sketch of one of the suspects Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South Detectives at 312-747-8271.