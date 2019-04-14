Chicago (CBS) — A Chicago Fire Juniors City soccer coach was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation, according to police.

Fernando Calderon, 49, appeared in bond court for three felony counts Saturday.

Calderon allegedly fondled a 16-year-old girl inappropriately in July 2018 and made sexually explicit comments on several occasions. He is also accused of showing a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl photos of nude women and discussing how he would massage the victims.

Paul Cadwell, Chicago Fire Juniors City president, sent a statement to families and staff. In it, he said:

“We are deeply concerned about this matter and want to assure you that the welfare of our players is our primary concern and top priority. When we became aware of accusations against Coach Calderon, we took immediate action. He was suspended and ordered to stay away from our players, staff and facilities. We informed all proper authorities of the allegations and all the parents of our players were notified about the situation. We have since dismissed Coach Calderon. We have always maintained strict personnel safeguards including rigorous background checks, safe sport training, implementation of a code of conduct and guidelines governing interactions with minors. Nevertheless, we will reexamine our policies, practices and training to ensure we are fostering a positive and safe environment for every young player throughout our system.”

Calderon is still in Cook County Jail after being denied bail Saturday. His next court date is Tuesday.