CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago areas are experiencing snowfall and strong winds with temperatures in the 30s Sunday.

CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran some areas can expect one to two inches of snow. Northern areas could see small snow accumulation on roads or cold, elevated surfaces.

Snow is melting quickly, but Curran says the accumulation depends on the ground temperature.

Moderate to heavy snow at times this morning. Thunder possible SW of Chicago. Ground is warm but a couple inches of accumulation possible on grass/elevated surfaces. Slippery roads possible, esp NW. Blustery and cold. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/5nMFllJhTb — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) April 14, 2019

Winds could reach 17 to 33 miles-per-hour and thunder is possible southwest of Chicago.

Sunday night, temperatures are expected to drop to 27 degrees.

Monday, the snow and rain will pass and the temperature will be in the 50s and sunny.

Rain is expected throughout the week with temperatures in the upper 60s through Thursday.