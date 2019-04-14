CHICAGO (CBS)– The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers of slick road conditions amid active snowfall.

According to IDOT, approximately 100 salt trucks have been deployed in Cook and collar counties.

Welcome to springtime in Illinois. Perfect conditions yesterday, this today. We have crews out in impacted areas, but expect slow, messy driving with reduced visibility into the evening. The good news? Tomorrow’s highs will be in the 50s. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/irPkGjAGlb — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) April 14, 2019

Due to the increased rate of snowfall, IDOT representatives said driving visibility is a concern and slow driving conditions is expected.

Illinois State Police reported that between 7 a.m. and noon Sunday, troopers responded to 30 to 40 calls for service on I-57 and I-80 due to slick roads.