  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Chicago Weather Forecast, Game Of Thrones, Illinois, Illinois State Police, Weather Forecast


Chicago (CBS) — Sunday’s winter weather has delayed over 1,000 flights at Chicago’s airports and made roads slick, but the Illinois State Police have used it as an opportunity to prepare for a different winter.

ISP posted on Facebook an image of the Night King from the popular HBO series “Game of Thrones” with an ISP campaign hat added on.

(Credit: Illinois State Police Facebook page)

“It’s this type of day today,” the post reads with the hashtags #DriveSafe and #SomeTroopersAreSuperFans.

The series returns for its final season Sunday night.

 