CHICAGO (CBS)– Jaylen Hunt, 13, has been reported missing from the Ravenswood neighborhood, according Chicago police.

According to police, the 13-year-old was last seen leaving the area of 4833 N. Francisco Avenue wearing dark clothing.

Hunt is described as 5 feet, 5 inches and 153 pounds with a scar on the left side of his face.

Police said Hunt may be on his way to visit a girlfriend in Wisconsin, but the specific city is unknown. He is also known to frequent the areas on the south and west sides of Chicago.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-744-8266.