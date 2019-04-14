Chicago (CBS) — A northwest suburban mom opened her heart on social media moments after being asked to leave a movie theater with her son who has special needs.

Jennifer Daly is a proud mother of two little boys. Her youngest Jonathan has a rare form of dwarfism and cervical spine issues.

Friday night, Daley took both of her sons to the Lake in the Hills AMC to see the 7:30 p.m. showing of Disney’s “Dumbo” remake.

She says Jonathan was enjoying the new adaptation of the classic kid’s flick.

“He thought it was hilarious. Certain things just make him kind of giggle, and he thought it was funny. It was cute,” Daly said.

But, the 3-year-old’s enjoyment wouldn’t last long. Daly says during the movie, an AMC manager approached them and said they’d had a complaint of a baby crying.

The presumed wails were actually Jonathan’s sounds of joy.

“He was laughing,” Daly said.

Nevertheless, Daly says she and her boys were asked to leave.

“We didn’t even get a warning,” she said. “It’s sad, honestly. I don’t know how else to put it.”

Daly’s sadness led to her to express her feelings on Facebook. Her post has garnered a huge outpouring of support — nearly 7,000 reactions and almost 5,000 shares in just one day.

“I never expected people to respond like they did. I wanted people to be more aware,” Daley said.

CBS 2 reached out to AMC for a response. A representative said:

“Disruptive behavior is not permitted during a movie. An AMC manager received multiple reports from guests about an ongoing disruption. The manager offered several options, including relocating the family and offering a private show. The guest received a refund, but declined all other options offered.”

“I don’t ever want to step foot in their theater again,” Daly said. “Because it was not good.”

An AMC Theatres representative says they are still willing to welcome Daly and her boys back to finish the film.