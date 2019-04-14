CHICAGO (CBS)– Four people were taken into custody following a police chase that ended in the northwest suburbs.

Chicago police believe the car was involved in a shooting near 32nd and south Morgan Street Saturday 10:45 p.m.

Police notified Illinois State police about a car involved in a drive-by shooting, just before 11 p.m.

State troopers caught up with and chased the car in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Garfield.

At some point, state police said the suspect’s car was going up to 90-miles-per-hour.

The chase lasted for about an hour before the suspects drove over a raised barrier on Illinois route 53.

State police said the car stalled on the Higgins Frontage Road in Schaumburg.

Inside the car, police found four men and arrested them. Police taped off the car overnight while they searched for evidence.

Charges are now pending against the four men.

Police say no one was hurt in the shooting and chase.