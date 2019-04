CHICAGO (CBS)–A thief hit two businesses in the Albany Park neighborhood overnight Friday, Chicago police said.

In both incidents, the thief shattered a glass door or window to get inside, then took off with cash, according to police.

The burglaries were reported on April 13 in the 3200 block of west Irving Park Road at 2 a.m. and the 4300 block of north Kimball Avenue at 3:10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8263.