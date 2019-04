CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire that broke out in an apartment building in Aurora caused $100,000 worth of damage and displaced one resident.

The Aurora Fire Department responded to a fire at 7 south Stolp Avenue, a 21-story apartment building.

According to officials, a total of 41 firefighters were on scene.

One occupant was transported to a local hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

Crews remained at the scene for three hours. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.