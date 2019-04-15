CHICAGO (CBS) — Tim Anderson, the hottest hitter in the American League, is fresh off his first career grand slam against the Yankees. Monday he hit a home run off the field by paying homage to his hero Jackie Robinson.

Anderson hosted 75 kids from the South Side to watch the move “42” on Robinson’s life.

Before the screening, Anderson made his own short film thanking the man who broke the color barrier in baseball for paving the way for players like him. Anderson is the only African American player on the White Sox and said it’s important to keep Robinson’s legacy going.

“He is the reason I am on the field,” Anderson said. “I try to play like him and do things he did, such an amazing guy from the things he went through. It puts life in perspective.”

Asked if he would have believed he would lead the American League in batting during spring training Anderson said, “My hard work is paying off. I have been busting my tail since I got here and before that. I am happy to be in this position.”

Anderson also just had his second child. He said he’s in a good place right now.