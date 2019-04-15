CHICAGO (CBS) — A day after a rare mid-April snowstorm dumped up to 8.5 inches of snow in the Chicago area, drivers were spinning out on icy roads all over the city and suburbs, with bridges and overpasses especially slick.

An 11-vehicle crash on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway closed all lanes at the Ida B. Wells Drive entrance ramp shortly after 6 a.m. Traffic was being diverted to the outbound Kennedy Expressway.

MAJOR problem downtown. No one able to get to the OB Ike due to a multi-vehicle crash (at least 11 vehicles involved) right at the Byrne Interchange. WB Traffic on Ida B Wells forced to use OB Kennedy. pic.twitter.com/86owHv1ImW — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) April 15, 2019

Further west along the Eisenhower, an SUV that slid off the expressway came to a stop on the CTA Blue Line tracks near Rosemont. Blue Line service was suspended between Cumberland and O’Hare, and trains were running only between Harlem and Forest Park.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said Minutemen crews were swamped with calls for crashes and spin-outs on icy roads all across the northern part of the Chicago area.

Illinois State Police said major problem areas included the Eisenhower Expressway at the Jane Byrne Interchange, the Eisenhower at Cicero, and Interstate 57 at 147th Street.

So far, no major injuries have been reported.