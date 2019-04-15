  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attempted Kidnapping, Crime, Gresham, Local TV, Vi Nguyen

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men tried to kidnap a 10-year-old boy last week in the Gresham neighborhood, and police are hoping someone recognizes a sketch of the suspect.

Police said the boy was taking out the trash Thursday morning in the alley near 82nd and Perry, when two men pulled up in a vehicle, and one of them got out of the car and grabbed him.

The boy was able to get away, and ran back into his house unharmed.

A police sketch of one suspect in an attempted kidnapping on April 11, 2019, near 82nd and Perry. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Police said the suspects drove away in an older model grey sedan.

Investigators released a sketch of one suspect, but had only a vague description of the driver.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has any other information about the incident should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.