CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men tried to kidnap a 10-year-old boy last week in the Gresham neighborhood, and police are hoping someone recognizes a sketch of the suspect.

Police said the boy was taking out the trash Thursday morning in the alley near 82nd and Perry, when two men pulled up in a vehicle, and one of them got out of the car and grabbed him.

The boy was able to get away, and ran back into his house unharmed.

Police said the suspects drove away in an older model grey sedan.

Investigators released a sketch of one suspect, but had only a vague description of the driver.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has any other information about the incident should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.