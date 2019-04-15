CHICAGO (CBS)–Metra riders can now download the COPS app that allows users to discreetly report security concerns to police from the train or station.

According to Metra, app users can send photos or video as well as the location of the issue. Police can then send out advisories and “Be on the Lookout” alerts to app users.

The free app is meant for reporting security issues such as a crime, disruptive or aggressive behavior, suspicious activity, unattended bags or packages, vandalism, panhandling, or other concerns.

The Metra Board of Directors approved a five-year, $274,000, contract with ELERTS Corporation in December.

“This new channel of communication helps us enhance the safety and security of our entire system,” said Metra Police Chief Joseph Perez. “We always ask our customers and employees to remain vigilant and to say something if they see something. Using this app can be a more convenient way to do that than making a phone call.”