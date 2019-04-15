CHICAGO (CBS) — Airlines have canceled nearly 200 flights at O’Hare and Midway airports on Monday, a day after a snowstorm canceled more than 1,000 flights.

Snow fell virtually all day on Sunday across the Chicago area, dumping up to 8.5 inches in some areas. According to the National Weather Service, 5.4 inches fell at O’Hare International Airport, and 4.4 inches fell at Midway.

On Sunday, airlines canceled at least 978 flights at O’Hare, and 148 at Midway.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, airlines had canceled another 190 flights at O’Hare, and 4 at Midway, with delays at both airports averaging less than 15 minutes.

Jesse Heath said he was at O’Hare for six to eight hours on Sunday before he was finally told his flight was cancelled. He was back at O’Hare on Monday morning, trying to get another flight.

“I’ve never been cancelled out on a flight, or anything, and then I was like, ‘why did they send me to Chicago?’ because you guys are always in the news for cancelled flights,” Heath said.

If you’re headed to the airport Monday morning, check with your airline to verify your flight status before you leave.