CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for a man accused of attempting to lure a child into his car in Englewood.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, a man driving a dark colored SUV approached a female victim as she was walking to a store around the area of 5900 S. Justine St.

When the victim was leaving the store, the same vehicle pulled up along side her. The driver honked at her and then attempted to roll down his window.

The victim quickly ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.