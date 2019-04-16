



Teenage drivers in Illinois are getting a reminder to move over and slow down when passing vehicles on the side of the road.

The Illinois State Police and the Illinois State Board of Education produced an educational flyer promoting Scott’s Law, or the Move Over Law.

Motorists must reduce speed and change lanes if possible when they see stationary vehicles with emergency lights flashing at roadside.

ISBE and the @ILStatePolice joined forces to share information with teen drivers about Scott's Law, the "Move Over" Law. Share and post the flyer to ensure all Illinois drivers have the information they need to protect those who protect us. https://t.co/IW5DSdDCp2 pic.twitter.com/tA5sMHJpZ7 — Illinois State Board of Education (@ISBEnews) April 16, 2019

Two state troopers have been killed at roadside since Jan. 1 while assisting motorists. The incidents are among 16 crashes involving state troopers or their vehicles stopped along roads. That compares with eight in all of 2018.

They flyer was distributed to driver’s education instructors, school superintendents and principals to post in classrooms and deliver to students.

