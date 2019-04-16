



A 7-year-old girl who was gunned down while selling snow cones in Chicago 2012 would have been 14-years-old this year.

Heaven Sutton was killed by bullets intended for gang members on the West Side. Police said she tried to run away when the gunfire erupted.

Paramedics took Heaven in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood the night of the shooting, in June of 2012. She was pronounced dead at 11:16 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The man accused of pulling the trigger is on trial this week.

Jerrell Dorsey is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in Sutton’s death.

During opening statements yesterday at the trial Monday, prosecutors said that night should have been one that faded from memory–but it hasn’t and never will.

Dorsey’s defense team told jurors not to let sympathy for Heaven’s family affect their judgement.