Melrose Park, Pipeline Health System, Westlake Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS)– Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park is staying open for the next two weeks, at least.

Tuesday in court, a judge found the owner of the hospital, Pipeline Health System, to be in contempt and ordered them to stop their efforts at closing Westlake.

In addition, Pipeline has to restore nearly all services to patients by Thursday at 9 a.m. keep them in place until, at least, the next court hearing on May 1.

If they don’t, they’ll be fined $200,000 dollars a day.

Some departments, such as bariatric services, which already moved equipment out of Westlake Hospital, do not have to return.