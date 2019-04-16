CHICAGO (CBS)– The man accused of throwing a child off of a Mall of America balcony appeared in court Tuesday.

Emmanuel Aranda appeared behind glass in a Minneapolis courtroom, facing charges of premeditated first-degree murder.

When the judge asked Aranda is he had any questions, Aranda replied “not at all.”

Police said Aranda told them he walked into the mall last Friday, ” looking for someone to kill.”

Aranda chose the 5-year-old boy at random, tossing him from a third-floor balcony.

The child remains in critical condition.

Aranda was charged in Chicago back in 2014 for attacking the waitstaff at a Golden Nugget restaurant on the North Side.