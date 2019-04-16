CHICAGO (CBS)– The man accused of throwing a child off of a Mall of America balcony appeared in court Tuesday.
Emmanuel Aranda appeared behind glass in a Minneapolis courtroom, facing charges of premeditated first-degree murder.
When the judge asked Aranda is he had any questions, Aranda replied “not at all.”
Police said Aranda told them he walked into the mall last Friday, ” looking for someone to kill.”
Aranda chose the 5-year-old boy at random, tossing him from a third-floor balcony.
The child remains in critical condition.
Aranda was charged in Chicago back in 2014 for attacking the waitstaff at a Golden Nugget restaurant on the North Side.