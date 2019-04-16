  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Chicago, Illinois, Man shot in Skokie, Skokie, Skokie Police, Skokie Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)–A man was fatally shot in a residential area in north suburban Skokie Monday night, according to police.

The 22-year-old man was identified as Edward James, of the 4700 block of Main Street in Skokie, according to records from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Skokie police closed Main Street between Kilpatrick Avenue and Skokie Boulevard Monday night while authorities investigated the shooting scene on the 4700 block of Main Street. James was taken to the hospital and later died.

Anyone with information should call police at 847-982-5900.