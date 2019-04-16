CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a woman missing from the Tri-Taylor neighborhood, who was last seen April 5.

Alexandria Kim, 65, is missing from the area of 2150 W. Harrison St.

Kim is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a knit hat, a dark blue blazer and blue jeans. Kim may also be carrying a grey Adidas backpack and medium sized royal blue canvas rolling carry on suitcase with black trim with an orange and white braided strap attached to the handle. She occasionally wears glasses and has thinning hair.

She may also frequent O’Hare International Airport.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312)747-8380.