CHICAGO (CBS)– Charnay Goodman, 14, has been reported missing, according to Chicago police.

Police said Goodman was last seen wearing a brown North Face jacket, green pants and her hair in a pony tail with a turquoise bandanna.

Goodman is 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.