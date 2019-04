CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

Police said Myranda Edwards was last seen on Thursday, wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt. She sent her mother a text message two days later, saying she was in Indiana.

Myranda also is known to frequent unspecified locations on the West Side, police said. She is 5-foot-8 and 230 pounds.

Anyone who sees her should contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-744-8266.