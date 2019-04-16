



From Sesame Street to Chicago–Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Elmo and the gang will head to Chicago this summer for a free summer festival for kids.

The Sesame Street gang is spending the summer on the road, stopping at 12 cities during a summer tour starting June 1 when the tour begins in New York City and wrapping up August 3 in Los Angeles.

Local Sesame Street fans can meet the iconic characters June 29 when the festival will be in Chicago at the Museum of Science and Industry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Big Bird and his buddies will take the stage for a show, and kids can find their way through a giant maze, dig for treasure and grab a snack at the cookies-and-milk snack station.

While the Muppets are in town, the show will shoot scenes for the upcoming 50th season, which will premiere in November.

Kids and their families can attend the nationwide Sesame Street tour festivals for free. Registration is now open.

The tour will head to the following cities on the following dates: June 1: New York City; June 8: Washington, D.C.; June 15: Pittsburgh; June 22: Detroit; July 6: Dallas; July 13: Kansas City; July 20: Denver; July 27: Seattle; Aug. 3: Los Angeles.