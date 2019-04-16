CHICAGO (CBS) — Zach Miller tried to beat the odds and make it back to the football field.
However the devastating left leg injury that he suffered during the 2017 season proved too much to overcome.
Miller officially announced his retirement Tuesday from the Chicago Bears and the NFL.
Miller had nine surgeries to address his injuries after he dislocated his knee and tore an artery on a potential touchdown reception in New Orleans on Oct. 29, 2017. He had left open the possibility of playing again up until announcing his retirement on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old Miller posted on Instagram that it was time “to move on from playing the game of football.” He wrote that he would love more than anything to play at Soldier Field one last time, but he “physically cannot give the game and our fans what they deserve.”
Miller finishes his career with 146 receptions for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns in 66 games. He was selected by Jacksonville in the sixth round of the 2009 draft and played for the Jaguars for three seasons.
• To the city of Chicago, my beloved bears fans and NFL fans everywhere… The time has come to move on from playing the game of football. It has been an incredible journey for myself and my entire family and we can’t thank you enough for your continued support. I would love more than anything to step on Soldier Field one last time but I physically cannot give the game and our fans what they deserve. It’s difficult to find words to express my love and gratitude to every single person that has cheered my name, picked me up and stood strong with me throughout my time in this league. I am forever grateful. To the McCaskey Family and the entire Bears organization, THANK YOU for changing my life! To my Family, teammates and coaches, I value nothing more than the friendships and love I have gained from this game! I love you all! And to everyone else chasing a dream… never stop, never settle! • -Z
The Associated Press contributed to this report.