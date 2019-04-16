CHICAGO (CBS) — Zach Miller tried to beat the odds and make it back to the football field.

However the devastating left leg injury that he suffered during the 2017 season proved too much to overcome.

Miller officially announced his retirement Tuesday from the Chicago Bears and the NFL.

Plain & simple… we’re going to miss this guy. pic.twitter.com/SpPkBMV0z9 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 16, 2019

Miller had nine surgeries to address his injuries after he dislocated his knee and tore an artery on a potential touchdown reception in New Orleans on Oct. 29, 2017. He had left open the possibility of playing again up until announcing his retirement on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Miller posted on Instagram that it was time “to move on from playing the game of football.” He wrote that he would love more than anything to play at Soldier Field one last time, but he “physically cannot give the game and our fans what they deserve.”

Miller finishes his career with 146 receptions for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns in 66 games. He was selected by Jacksonville in the sixth round of the 2009 draft and played for the Jaguars for three seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.