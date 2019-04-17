CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for three men accused of attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in South Chicago.
On April 11 around 8:30 a.m., an 11-year-old girl was was walking alone when she was approached by a dark grey 4-door SUV in the area of 8400 south Exchange Avenue.
According to police, one of the three occupants of the vehicle, the front seat passenger, opened the door and yelled for the girl to get in the car.
The child was able to run to a nearby school and the offenders fled the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.