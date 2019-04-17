CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears 2019 schedule has been released, and the team will open its 100th NFL season Thursday night, Sept. 5 against the Green Bay Packers.
The Bears will travel to London to play the Oakland Raiders in Week 5 of their NFL regular season, the league announced on Wednesday. That game will air at noon in Chicago on Oct. 6 and will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Other schedule highlights include facing former Bears defensive coordinator and new Broncos head coach Vic Fangio in week 2 and the second year in a row playing in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
Two NFC North match ups, Sept. 29 versus the Vikings and Nov. 10 versus the Lions, will air on CBS 2.
Single game tickets for Soldier Field games go on sale Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m.
See the full schedule below: