Chicago (CBS) — Storms are expected to bring heavy rain and some thunder to the Chicago area beginning Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Most of Wednesday will be cloudy, windy, and mild as we sit in the warm sector of the storm.
As the main front approaches, the first line of thunderstorms will move in after dark.
There will be a higher chance of stronger storms from 5 a.m. to daybreak Thursday.
Temperatures will fall throughout the day Thursday as the main front exits the area. Cooler winds will remain along with a few leftover showers.
The storms could bring a half an inch of rain or more to parts of the region.