CHICAGO (CBS)–It was just three months ago when former Maryville Academy head Father John Smyth was asked to leave the ministry in the wake of sexual abuse allegations. Smyth, 84, died early Wednesday, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago.

The retired priest and former superintendent of Maryville Academy in Des Plaines, hd been accused of sexual abuse and in January was asked by Cardinal Blase Cupich to step aside from the ministry.

Smyth had been accused of sexually abusing minors from 2002 to 2003 while he was superintendent at Maryville.

The diocese did not disclose how many children were involved in the allegations and whether they lived at Maryville during the time of the alleged abuse.

In the wake of the allegations surfacing in January, the archdiocese said counseling would be made available through the archdiocese’s Office of Assistance Ministry.

Smyth, who as president of the all-boys Notre Dame College Prep in Niles from 2007 to 2014, was asked to leave his residence at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines while an investigation into the sex abuse allegations was being conducted.